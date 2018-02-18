Man tricked into giving up cash, cell phone to police impersonators in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A 24-year-old man was tricked into giving up his personal possessions late Saturday night in Detroit.

Police say he was in the area of Cadillac Square and Randolph Street approached by two men who identified themselves as police officers, despite not showing badges or ID cards. No jurisdiction was claimed.

The suspects reportedly acted as if they were talking on the radio, and one of them stated he was part of a "sting," asking the victim to surrender his cash, cell phone and credit cards.

The victim said he had just smoked narcotics. Believing he was under investigation, he turned over his property to the suspects.

According to police, the suspects took cash, credit cards and his iPhone 5.

The first suspect is described as a black man, five feet ten inches tall, with a full beard, wearing a gray Tiger hoodie with black jeans. The second suspect is described as a black man, five feet ten inches tall, wearing a white puffy North Face jacket and blue jeans.