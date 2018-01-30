Mark Salling: 'Glee' star who pleaded guilty to child porn charges found dead

Mark Salling, known for playing "Puck" on the hit show "Glee," was found dead on Tuesday according to TMZ. He was 35 years old.

Salling pleaded guilty in December to charges that he had been possession of child pornography. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March.

Salling appeared on Glee throughout the show's run from 2009 to 2015.

More on this as it develops.