Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate dies of a heart attack

WMAR Staff
6:11 AM, May 10, 2018
8:14 AM, May 10, 2018

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died of a heart attack Thursday morning.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died of a heart attack Thursday morning. Kamenetz was a Democratic candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

Baltimore County officials announced his death in a tweet. 

Officials said the 60-year-old died at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.  

According to a news release from county officials, Kamenetz woke up at 2 a.m. in his Owings Mills home complaining of feeling ill. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m. 

A briefing will be held at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building in Towson. 

