Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate dies of a heart attack

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. -

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz died of a heart attack Thursday morning. Kamenetz was a Democratic candidate for the 2018 gubernatorial contest.

Baltimore County officials announced his death in a tweet.

County Executive Kevin Kamenetz dies of cardiac arrest. https://t.co/EK4pRZEwDQ. EA — BACO Public Safety (@BACOPoliceFire) May 10, 2018

Officials said the 60-year-old died at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.

According to a news release from county officials, Kamenetz woke up at 2 a.m. in his Owings Mills home complaining of feeling ill. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m.

A briefing will be held at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building in Towson.

Many have sent their thoughts and prayers to Kamenetz's family through Twitter:

We will keep the family and friends of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time. — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) May 10, 2018

Prayers for the family and friends of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz. Shocking and sad news. https://t.co/cDKVUzbc0m — T.J. Smith (@TJSmithMedia) May 10, 2018

while advocating for all Marylanders in his pursuit to be governor. Our hearts go out to his wife Jill and their two sons, and the many who cherished his friendship, easy smile and determined spirit. — Mayor Catherine Pugh (@MayorPugh50) May 10, 2018