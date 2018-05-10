Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate dies of a heart attack

Officials said the 60-year-old died at the University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.
According to a news release from county officials, Kamenetz woke up at 2 a.m. in his Owings Mills home complaining of feeling ill. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 3:22 a.m.
A briefing will be held at 11 a.m. at the Public Safety Building in Towson.
Many have sent their thoughts and prayers to Kamenetz's family through Twitter:
We will keep the family and friends of Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz in our thoughts & prayers during this difficult time.