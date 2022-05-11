Massive New Mexico blaze races closer to rural resort towns

The largest wildfire burning in the United States is heading toward mountain resort towns in northern New Mexico.

Officials say the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire is racing up steep slopes and along exposed ridgelines, while tossing embers high into the air.

Crews are dealing with another day of strong winds that fan the flames.

"Large smoke clouds could be seen for around a hundred miles around the fire in all directions," fire officials said.

The blaze has charred more than 370 square miles and has destroyed homes throughout the Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

The fire, which started in April, is 33% contained.