Massive NYC fire claims 6 lives

A massive fire broke out Thursday evening in an apartment complex in the New York borough of the Bronx, killing six, and injuring nine, Mayor Bill De Blasio's press secretary told the AP.
The massive blaze was centered on the third floor of the apartment complex. New York Fire said it had nearly 160 firefighters on the scene of the fire.
The apartment complex is located near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo.
