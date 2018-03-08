Maximum Strength Bacitraycin Plus Ointment with lidocaine recalled

Call United Exchange, the product's importer, toll-free at 888-645-8204 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.
The product was sold at BiLo, Food Lion, Giant Foods, Hannaford, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Price Chopper, Rite Aid, Stop & Shop, Tops and Walgreens stores nationwide from January 2014 through November 2017 for about $9.
The following lot numbers are included in the recall:
16001 through 16002
404001 through 404002
405001 through 405003
406001 through 406004
407001 through 407002
415001 through 415010
416001 through 416003
417001 through 417004
