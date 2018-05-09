Meghan McCain on speculation of father's health: 'chill out on my dad'

PHOENIX - Senator John McCain's daughter is asking people to "chill out," as she expressed frustration on the speculation about McCain's death and funeral.

Returning from her family's Arizona ranch, Meghan McCain was back to work on ABC's "The View" with a message relating to her dad, who is undergoing treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer.

"I'd like everybody to take a collective breath and chill out on my dad for a second, especially Orrin Hatch," Meghan McCain said.

This week, reports surfaced with details of Sen. John McCain's final wishes, including that he may not want President Trump at his funeral.

The most senior Republican in the Senate, Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, quipped the idea was "ridiculous," and he also predicted McCain would never return to the Senate.

Meghan McCain is asking people to have "respect" for her family.

"It's a process, as anyone knows if you know anybody that has cancer," she said.

Friends and family are now explaining how Senator McCain is faring during his treatment.

"He's been doing what the doctors have asked of him to do and continues to fight a very tough battle," said Kurt Davis, a political campaign consultant and longtime friend.

"He's doing really good, making jokes, talking, standing, doing a great recovery he has a great team around him," Meghan McCain said.

McCain is also receiving a steady stream of visitors.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, were guests at the ranch in the past week.

"It's amazing to see, obviously, the impact he's had on so many people across the globe," Davis said.