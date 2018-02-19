Metro Detroit students plan to join national school walkouts

Mark Saunders
7:39 AM, Feb 19, 2018

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Aidan Zlotak joins other people after a school shooting that killed 17 to protest against guns on the steps of the Broward County Federal courthouse on February 17, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Earlier this week former student Nikolas Cruz opened fire with a AR-15 rifle at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School killing 17 people. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Joe Raedle
The nationwide group behind the Women's March is organizing a national school walkout following Florida's high school shooting.

The group is calling for students, teachers and parents to take part in walking out of school for 17 minutes - a nod to the 17 lives lost in the Feb. 14 shooting - to "protest Congress' inaction to do more than tweet thoughts and prayers in response to gun violence."

"Enough: National School Walkout" is being scheduled for 10 a.m. local time across the U.S. on March 14.

Organizers posted the event to Facebook with a message, reading in part:

"We need action. Students and allies are organizing the national school walkout to demand Congress pass legislation to keep us safe from gun violence at our schools, on our streets and in our homes and places of worship."

Two other nationwide protests are also scheduled in response to the school shooting.

A group called Student Walkout Against Gun Violence is calling for school walkouts next week. The group wrote on Twitter more details would be released Monday.

Another group called National School Walkout is planning a walkout for April 20, the anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting in 1999.

The protests are some of many organized to call for stronger firearm laws since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla.

Several students at metro Detroit schools have said they plan to join the national movement. 

Julie Wozniak, a Dearborn High School student and member of the Young Progressives said students will walk out the front door on March 14. 

