Miami Beach to limit alcohol sales during spring break

Miami Beach is restricting alcohol sales during spring break.

According to the Miami Herald, establishments will not be allowed to sell alcohol after 2 a.m. between March 7 and March 21.

The new regulation will impact bars in South Beach’s famous entertainment district, which is bustling during spring break.

The Miami Herald reports that liquor establishments spoke out against the new ordinance, which they say will cost them money.

However, the publication says the mayor supported the legislation, citing public safety concerns.

Last year, approximately 100 people were arrested and two Miami Beach police officers were injured while dealing with unruly crowds during spring break.

After March 21, establishments can resume selling alcohol until 5 a.m.