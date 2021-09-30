Military suicides rise 15% as senior leaders call for action

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of military suicides jumped by 15% in 2020, according to data released by the Pentagon.

The suicides are fueled by significant increases in the Army and Marine Corps.

The data shows there were 580 suicides last year, compared to 504 the prior year.

Of those, the number of suicides by Army National Guard troops jumped by about 35%, from 76 in 2019, to 103 last year, and the active duty Army saw a nearly 20% rise.

In response to the report, the Department of Defense said it will "redouble" its efforts to provide care and resources to those who need it.

"I feel these losses personally and mourn alongside the families and loved ones of those we have lost. Each suicide sends forth wave after wave of pain and grief. One such tragedy is too many," said Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin.

The Department of Defense said the primary method of suicide within the military is by firearm.