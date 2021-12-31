Watch
Minnesota teen recognized for saving life in drive-thru

Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2010, file photo, McDonald's signs sprout from the restaurant's parking lot in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Posted at 10:24 PM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 22:24:40-05

A 15-year old Minnesota girl is being hailed a hero.

Sydney Raley noticed a customer at the McDonald's she works at choking in the drive-thru.

She jumped through the window and performed the Heimlich with the help of another customer.

When Eden Prairie police arrived, they gave her $100 for the good deed.

She is now being recognized internationally for her heroism, receiving mail from Hong Kong to London.

The 15-year-old also received a $250 check from owner Paul Ostergaard's franchisee.

"Honestly, it still feels like it's a dream. Not even two weeks ago, no one noticed me," Raley said. "It feels like, Peter Parker, I guess you could say it is a good reference."

