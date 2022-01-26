Moderna begins testing omicron-specific vaccine

Omicron-specific COVID-19 vaccines could be available in the near future.

Moderna announced Wednesday that it has given a person an mRNA omicron-specific booster vaccine in a Phase 2 study.

"Moderna expects to enroll approximately 300 participants into each cohort of this study, which will be conducted at up to 24 sites in the U.S.," the company said in a statement.

The company says it will share data from its studies with public health authorities so they can make sure the best strategies are used when it comes to getting a booster shot.

The Associated Press reports that Pfizer has begun similar research with its reformulated shots.

The Centers for Disease Control says the omicron variant accounts for nearly all COVID-19 infections in the country.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told ABC's This Week that he expects most states to have reached their peak with omicron by mid-February.