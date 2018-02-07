Nancy Pelosi has been speaking on the House floor for 5 hours. Watch her marathon speech here.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) took the microphone on the House floor at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. As of 3 p.m., she's still speaking.

Pelosi's speech has been critical of a bipartisan spending bill that has been agreed upon in the Senate. The bill would fund the government for two years. The bill would also raise the debt ceiling but would not directly address immigration or a deal on DACA.

Pelosi has been adamant that a long-term spending deal should include a deal to protect Dreamers and other immigration reforms.

