Nancy Pelosi has been speaking on the House floor for 5 hours. Watch her marathon speech here.

Alex Hider
3:16 PM, Feb 7, 2018
12 mins ago

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., calls on Republicans who hold the majority in Congress to return to Washington from recess to deal with urgent and unresolved issues like the Zika virus, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

J. Scott Applewhite
Copyright Associated Press

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-California) took the microphone on the House floor at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. As of 3 p.m., she's still speaking.

Pelosi's speech has been critical of a bipartisan spending bill that has been agreed upon in the Senate. The bill would fund the government for two years. The bill would also raise the debt ceiling but would not directly address immigration or a deal on DACA.

Pelosi has been adamant that a long-term spending deal should include a deal to protect Dreamers and other immigration reforms.

Watch Pelosi's marathon speech in the player above.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top