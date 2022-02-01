Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Native American tribes reach $590 million opioid settlement

items.[0].image.alt
Darron Cummings/AP
FILE - This Oct. 16, 2019, file photo shows a sign of the Cardinal Health, Inc. corporate office in Dublin, Ohio. Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements worth $590 million over opioids. A court filing made Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Opioid Crisis-Tribes
Posted at 5:25 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 17:25:33-05

Native American tribes have reached opioid settlements worth over a half-billion dollars with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and three distributors.

A federal court filing Tuesday in Cleveland describes $590 million in settlements with the New Jersey-based drugmaker along with distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, and McKesson.

The Associated Press reported that all federally recognized tribes in the U.S., even those who didn't sue over opioids, will be able to participate in the settlements.

More than 400 tribes have sued over opioids, the news outlet reported.

Some tribes have been hit particularly hard by an overdose and addiction crisis that has been linked to more than 500,000 U.S. deaths.

The leader of one tribe says the money will help its efforts to build a healing center.

Johnson & Johnson says the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing.

AmerisourceBergen says the deal will expedite help for communities.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tracking a winter storm for metro Detroit!