Navy engineer pleads guilty to selling submarine secrets

Thiep Van Nguyen II/AP
The Seawolf-class fast-attack submarine USS Connecticut (SSN 22) departs Puget Sound Naval Shipyard for sea trials following a maintenance availability, Dec. 15, 2016, in Washington. China is accusing the U.S. of a “lack of transparency and responsibility" regarding an accident in the South China Sea involving the USS Connecticut last month. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, said the U.S. should provide full details of the incident. (Thiep Van Nguyen II/U.S. Navy via AP)
China US Sub Accident
Posted at 8:11 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 20:11:15-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Navy nuclear engineer has pleaded guilty to trying to pass information about American nuclear-powered warships to a foreign country.

Jonathan Toebbe pleaded guilty in federal court in Martinsburg, West Virginia, to a single count of conspiracy to communicate restricted data.

Toebbe and his wife, Diana, of Annapolis, Maryland, were arrested last October after prosecutors said he had repeatedly sold information about the submarines to someone he thought was a representative of a foreign government but who was actually an undercover FBI agent.

The country to which Toebbe was looking to sell the information has not been identified in court documents and was not disclosed during the plea hearing.

According to NBC News, Toebbe could spend nearly 18 years in prison.

His wife has pleaded not guilty, NBC reports. It's unclear whether she will change her plea.

