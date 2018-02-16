Nearly 10K Rural King electric blankets recalled due to fire, burn risk

INDIANAPOLIS -- Rural King has issued a recall of nearly 10,000 of its electric blankets after reports of overheating, potentially causing fires.
Rural King has received four reports of the blankets overheating. Two of the incidents resulted in fires, and one caused a burn injury to somebody's foot.
The blankets were sold nationwide and online at www.ruralking.com from October 2017-December 2017 for $30-$60. If you have one of the blankets, you should stop using it immediately and contact Rural King for a refund.
The recall affects Rural King-brand electric heated blankets and throws with model numbers starting with BLV-OB and ending with any of the following:
200
201A
201B
201C
202
202BN
202CM
203
204A1
204A
204A3
204A2BR
204A2CM
205B1
205B2
205B3
206C1
The model numbers can be found on a corner tag.
