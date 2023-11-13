Nearly 6,000 containers of croissant sandwiches recalled for undeclared soy, milk

JESSUP, Md. — Hearn Kirkwood has recalled nearly 6,000 containers of croissant sandwiches due to undeclared soy and milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the affected products were shipped between Oct. 20 and Nov. 3.

The following products are impacted by the recall, according to the FDA:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

The FDA says one of the company’s suppliers failed to inform them that ingredient formulas had changed.

No adverse reactions were reported.

Consumers who are allergic to milk or soy are urged to throw the affected products away.

Those with questions may email RetailSalesDistribution@CoastalSunbelt.com or call 410-799-9900.

