Neera Tanden will replace Susan Rice as domestic policy adviser, Biden announces

Pool/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 09: Neera Tanden, nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on February 9, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC. Tanden helped found the Center for American Progress, a policy research and advocacy organization and has held senior advisory positions in Democratic politics since the Clinton administration. (Photo by Leigh Vogel-Pool/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:57 AM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 09:57:23-04

(CNN) — President Joe Biden announced Friday that Neera Tandenwill succeed Susan Rice as the White House domestic policy adviser.

The White House announced last week that Susan Rice would be leaving her post this month, marking one of the Biden administration's highest-profile departures as the president's domestic agenda stalls in a divided Congress.

Tanden joined the administration in 2021 as a senior adviser after withdrawing her Cabinet nominationto run the Office of Management and Budget, which failed to garner sufficient support in the Senate.

"For over two years, Susan Rice has helped craft and implement my domestic policy agenda and our country owes a debt of gratitude for her history-making public service," Biden said in a statement Friday. "I am pleased to announce that Neera Tanden will continue to drive the formulation and implementation of my domestic policy, from economic mobility and racial equity to health care, immigration and education."

Tanden, the daughter of Indian immigrants, will be the first Asian American to hold the position, he added.

Biden announced two other personnel promotions Friday.

Stefanie Feldman will serve as assistant to the president and staff secretary. She currently serves as deputy assistant to the president and senior adviser to the White House domestic policy adviser.

Zayn Siddique will be promoted to principal deputy of the Domestic Policy Council.

This story has been updated with additional information.

