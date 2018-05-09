Nerf Battle Racer go-karts recalled after steering wheel falls off, cuts child's face

Light Rain
HI: 80°
LO: 51°
Hauck Fun For Kids is recalling more than 26,00 go-karts because the steering wheel can detach, break or crack while in use, posing a laceration or collision hazard to young children.
Hauck Fun For Kids is recalling more than 26,000 go-karts because the steering wheel can detach, break or crack while in use, posing a laceration or collision hazard to young children.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the Nerf® Battle Racers, a four-wheel pedal-powered go-kart for children ages 4 to 10.
Only go-karts with model number T91869 and a date of manufacture between January 2016 and March 2017 are being recalled. Both are printed on a white sticker located on the underside of the seat.
Click Here For The Latest Recalls
The go-karts were sold between $200 and $300 at national retails including Orsheln Farm, Shopko, Target, Toys R Us, Wal-Mart and online at Amazon.com and Fingerhut.com.
Hauck Fun For Kids has received 639 reports of the steering wheels breaking, detaching or cracking. One case resulted in a laceration to a child's face that required stitches.
Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the recalled go-karts and contact Hauck for a new steering wheel.
Hauck can be contacted at 877-428-2545 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.hauck-toys.com.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.