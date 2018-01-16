Nestle to sell US candy business to Ferrero for $2.8B

Light Snow
SAN FRANCISCO - JUNE 19: Packages of Nestle Toll House chocolate chip cookies are displayed on a shelf at Cal Mart Grocery June 19, 2009 in San Francisco, California. Nestle is voluntarily recalling its Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products after the Food and Drug Administration issued a warning of possible E.coli contamination. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Nestle SA has agreed to sell its U.S.-based candy unit to Ferrero SpA for $2.8 billion, according to Bloomberg.com.
The Nestle unit includes Butterfinger and Baby Ruth brands. Ferrero makes Nutella.
Nestle plans to focus on healthier foods, according to Bloomberg.
