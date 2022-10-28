New coins featuring King Charles III in production

The Royal Mint has produced the first coins to feature King Charles III.

“For many people this will be the first time in their lives that they have seen a new monarch appear on money," said Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Min Museum. "It represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation and will usher in a new era where the coins of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III co-circulate in the UK."

The coins featuring King Charles III have unique differences from the coins featuring his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III is facing left and does not have a crown on. Queen Elizabeth II is facing right on her coins and she is wearing a crown.

The Royal Mint will initially produce 9.6 million 50 pences that feature King Charles III.

He ascended to the throne on Sept. 8 following the death of his mother. Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch. She died at the age of 96.