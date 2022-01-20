New marketplace allows car owners to buy parts directly from GM

DETROIT, Mich. — A new move by General Motors will allow the average person to fix their own car.

The carmaker is opening an online marketplace that makes it easier for car owners to buy parts.

GM’s online store will offer 45,000 different parts available for Chevrolet, GMC, Buick and Cadillac vehicles.

The company says being able to buy direct will ensure customers are receiving the right parts for their cars.

Parts will include oil filters, engine and air filters, batteries, brake pads, accessory belts, cooling hoses and wiper blades.

Customers can choose to get their parts delivered or to pick them up at a local dealer, where staff can answer questions about repairs.

GM already sells 5,000 car parts online.

The parts available on the site are manufactured by ACDelco, which is owned by GM.

Customers can access the site on: parts.chevrolet.com, parts.gmc.com, parts.buick.com, parts.cadillac.com and parts.gmparts.com