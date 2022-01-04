Newborn baby found abandoned in cardboard box in Alaska

Alaska State Troopers found a newborn baby in a cardboard box on Dec. 31, according to the Alaska Department of Public Safety.

The child was discovered at an intersection, and "seemed to have been abandoned at the location recently."

The agency said a note was left with the child that indicated the parent could not take care of the baby.

The letter, which is documented in the New York Post, says, "My mom is so sad to do this. Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn.”

The note says the child was born premature. It also says the child's biological family did not have food or the resources to care for the newborn.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety said the baby was taken to a hospital in "good health."

The agency is asking for anyone with information about the child's family to come forward.