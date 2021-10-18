NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games for using fake COVID-19 vaccine card

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The NHL has suspended San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake COVID-19 vaccination card.

The league said Kane will not be eligible to play until Nov. 30 at New Jersey.

Kane will also forfeit about $1.68 million of his $7 million salary for this season. The money will go to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

"I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all the Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols," Kane said in a statement. " I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for."

Kane added that he will seek counseling during his suspension to help him make better decisions in the future.

The league also announced that a concurrent investigation into allegations of sexual and physical abuse made against Kane by his estranged wife could not be substantiated.