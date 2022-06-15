Nipsey Hussle murder trial began Wednesday with opening statements

Opening statements of the murder trial of the man accused of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle three years ago began on Wednesday.

Eric Ronald Holder Jr. was indicted in May 2019 for the fatal shooting of Hussle, also known as Ermias Asghedom, who was killed outside his clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019.

Jurors were chosen Monday, and six alternate jurors were selected on Tuesday, ABC affiliate KABC reported.

According to KTLA, investigators identified Holder as the shooter and police captured him after a nearly 48-hour search.

The news outlets reported that the 33-year-old Grammy-winning artist died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

Holder was charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

He faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison if convicted.