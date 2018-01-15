Nurse in North Carolina accused of stealing fentanyl

Light Snow
A Buncombe County, North Carolina nurse was charged with taking the painkiller, fentanyl, with the intent to defraud her employer.
Warrants say Meg Eisenhower took the drugs from April through June of 2017 while working as an registered nurse at Mission Hospital.
The warrants don't state how much fentanyl was taken.
The State Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.
