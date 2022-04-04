Obama reportedly returning to White House for health care event

Former President Barack Obama will return to the White House for the first time since leaving office, multiple news outlets are reporting.

According to CNN and NBC News, Obama will take part in an event on Tuesday to mark 12 years since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law.

The law has become known by many as Obamacare.

CNN reports that President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Obama will deliver remarks about the "success" of the program which has expanded healthcare to millions of people in the U.S.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, more people than ever have health coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

The department said in 2021 that more than 31 million people are currently enrolled in the Marketplace or Medicaid expansion