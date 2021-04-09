OJ Simpson, Las Vegas Strip hotel settle defamation case

O.J. Simpson and a Las Vegas hotel-casino have settled a lawsuit alleging that unnamed employees defamed Simpson by telling a celebrity news site he had been banned from the property in November 2017 for being drunk and disruptive.

Simpson’s attorney declined comment Thursday about the agreement. A spokeswoman for the Cosmopolitan declined immediate comment.

Attorneys for the resort had argued the former football star couldn't be defamed because his reputation was already tarnished by his trials in the deaths of his ex-wife and her friend in Los Angeles decades ago and his conviction and imprisonment in Nevada in a 2007 armed robbery case.