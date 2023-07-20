ONO blueberry muffins, Tim Heung Yuen seeds recalled for undeclared allergens

(WXMI) — ONO has recalled its Vegan Blueberry Muffin Protein Overnight Oats due to undeclared milk, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the error was caused by an ingredient mix-up.

The recall affects 2.75 oz packages bearing the lot number “11923” and an expiration date of April 29, 2024.

The FDA says the product was shipped to Target and Vitamin Shoppe stores nationwide.

Those who purchased the affected products are asked to exchange them for refunds.

Contact the manufacturer with questions by emailing eatovernightoats@gmail.com.

Meanwhile, Richin Trading Inc. has recalled its Tim Heung Yuen black melon seeds for undeclared wheat and soy, according to the FDA.

We’re told the product was shipped in 6- and 12-ounce packages marked with UPCs “715685190013” and “715685190020.”

If you have questions, connect with the manufacturer at 1-626-308-3212.

No illnesses were reported for either recall.

Consumers who purchased either of the affected products are asked to exchange them for refunds.

