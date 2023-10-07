Orgain recalls chocolate flavored protein powder for undeclared sesame

IRVINE, Calif. (WXMI) — Orgain has recalled select lots of its chocolate fudge flavored Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods due to undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We’re told the product is available exclusively at Costco stores.

No adverse health impacts were reported.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at support@orgain.com or 888-881-4246.