Orgain recalls chocolate flavored protein powder for undeclared sesame

U.S. Food &amp; Drug Administration
Posted at 11:01 PM, Oct 06, 2023
IRVINE, Calif. (WXMI) — Orgain has recalled select lots of its chocolate fudge flavored Organic Protein Powder + Superfoods due to undeclared sesame, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

We’re told the product is available exclusively at Costco stores.

No adverse health impacts were reported.

The recall affects the following products, according to the FDA:

Consumers are advised to return the affected products for refunds.

Those with questions may connect with the manufacturer at support@orgain.com or 888-881-4246.

