Parents of boy, 2, found alone at parade shooting among dead

The parents of a 2-year-old boy who got lost during the July 4 parade shooting in suburban Chicago are among the seven people who were killed, authorities said as friends and family mourned their lost loved ones.

“At two years old, Aiden is left in the unthinkable position; to grow up without his parents,” wrote Irina Colon on a GoFundMe account she created for the family and Aiden, who was reunited with his grandparents Monday evening.

Every victim was from Highland Park except for Toledo-Zaragoza, who was living with his family in the city but originally came from Morelos, Mexico. Officials haven't identified the seventh victim.

2 year old Aiden was found wandering by himself after the massacre at the 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois. His father, Kevin, and mother, Irina were killed by the mass shooter.https://t.co/f3HDwv7yZv 📸: @MarParNews pic.twitter.com/RowdkVs58k — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) July 5, 2022

Officials say 37-year-old Kevin McCarthy and 35-year-old Irina McCarthy were fatally shot while watching the parade in Highland Park, a Chicago suburb. Their son, Aiden, became separated from them in the chaos. Authorities identified four others who died as well including Katherine Goldstein, 64; Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63; Stephen Straus, 88; and Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78.