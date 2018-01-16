Paying for peace and quiet? Company in Colorado offers refuge

LOVELAND, Colo. - In a world that can sometimes seem chaotic, four walls have become a refuge. A place where people pay for peace and quiet.

It's called Breathing Space Daily Retreat Center and it is located near the Rocky Mountains in Loveland, Colorado.

Pamela Day, a life coach, got the idea from her clients. "What was underneath all that was they needed some peace," Day says. "They needed to find peace."

So she created a place where they could get it, however they choose.

At this appointment, she's leading a client through a breathing exercise and meditation.

Ken Davis began working with Day at a time when he said his life was falling apart.

"I was at a point where my career had lost its zeal," Davis says. "My energy wasn't there for it any longer, my wife and I were on the verge of divorce, and I'd lost touch with God."

Day helped Davis turn things around, largely through finding stillness and quiet time to reflect. But Davis says it was hard to find those moments at home.

"I discovered that around my house I'm never going to find that," Davis says. "Because I had people in and out all the time."

So he comes to Breathing Space, and says it makes a world of difference.

"I walk out of here, I'm pumped," Davis says. "I'm ready. I'm jazzed instead of historically everything being so busy that it's on to work, on to problems, on to stress, stress, stress."

The science backs it up. Quiet time has been found to relieve stress and tension, restore your mind's resources, and even regenerate brain cells.

Still, Davis knows to some the idea of paying to sit in a room may seem strange. But he says the benefits are things money can't buy.

"A peacefulness," Davis says. "A strength. A joy."