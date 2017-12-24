Pennsylvania woman receives $284 billion electric bill

Light Snow
HI: 27°
LO: 20°
An Erie, Pennsylvania woman was surprised this week with an electric bill which equaled nearly the entire GDP of the country of Chile, the Erie Times-News reported.
The Times-News reported that Mary Horomanski received an online statement claiming her account balance was $284,460,000,000. The "good news" was that her minimum payment was only $28,176.
After discovering the bill, Horomanski had her son call Penelec, Horomanski's electric supplier, for an explanation.
“My eyes just about popped out of my head,” Horomanski told the Times-News “We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”
It turns out that Horomanski didn't do anything wrong. It was simply a decimal put in the wrong spot, meaning her actual monthly bill was $284.46.
A spokesperson for the electric company does not know how the error occurred.
“I can’t recall ever seeing a bill for billions of dollars,” Penelec spokesman Mark Durbin told the Times-News. “We appreciate the customer’s willingness to reach out to us about the mistake.”
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.