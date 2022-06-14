Phoenix officer hospitalized after being shot, police say

PHOENIX — Authorities in Arizona say a Phoenix police officer was shot during an incident in a West Valley neighborhood Tuesday.

Police say the incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around noon.

The officer was taken to the hospital, according to officials.

Phoenix Police officer rushed to hospital after being shot on duty in the area of 39th Avenue and Baseline. Active scene. Please avoid the area for your safety. PIO in route to scene. pic.twitter.com/pn8Wdw2biU — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 14, 2022

Authorities say that the officer who was shot is in stable condition.

For media at the hospital, please stage on the northeast corner of 12th Street and McDowell Road. — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) June 14, 2022

Officials tell ABC15 that the shooter is not in custody.

NOW: @PhoenixPolice confirms to @abc15 an officer was shot near 39th and Baseline. Police have a large area near Pollack blocked. Officers say the shooter isn’t in custody. Officers have not said the condition of the officer. pic.twitter.com/4WFX0FIPay — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) June 14, 2022

Further information was not immediately available.

This story was first reported by KNXV in Phoenix, Arizona.