Pizza Hut to offer beer delivery

Justin Boggs
11:01 PM, May 9, 2018

Pizza Hut announced today the expansion of its beer delivery pilot program to nearly 100 stores across Arizona and California. Free beer delivery will be available in participating Arizona markets, with the purchase of select MillerCoors six-packs of beer. (PRNewsfoto/Pizza Hut)

Hand-out
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

What goes well with a hot pepperoni pizza? Pizza Hut is banking on its customers to say, "Cold beer."

Pizza Hut announced on Wednesday that beer delivery will be available at 100 of its Arizona and California locations. The company said beer delivery is part of a nationwide pilot program. 

The beer will be stored in special coolers to keep it cold during delivery. Coors Light, Blue Moon and Miller High Life will be among the offerings. 

Customers who order a six-pack in some Arizona markets will have their delivery fee waived. 

"Nothing complements an oven-hot pizza like an ice-cold beer," said Zipporah Allen, CMO, Pizza Hut. "In addition to our extensive delivery network, many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times. Expanding the pilot program is a natural way for Pizza Hut to get our customers the perfect pizza and beer combo they're craving, delivered right to their doors."  

Pizza Hut said it currently offers beer delivery at participating restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson, Glendale, Prescott, and Winslow in Arizona, along with participating restaurants in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara in California. Pizza Hut will roll out beer delivery soon to additional locations, including Anaheim, Fresno, Huntington Beach and Redding later this month.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top