Pizza Hut to offer beer delivery

What goes well with a hot pepperoni pizza? Pizza Hut is banking on its customers to say, "Cold beer."

Pizza Hut announced on Wednesday that beer delivery will be available at 100 of its Arizona and California locations. The company said beer delivery is part of a nationwide pilot program.

The beer will be stored in special coolers to keep it cold during delivery. Coors Light, Blue Moon and Miller High Life will be among the offerings.

Customers who order a six-pack in some Arizona markets will have their delivery fee waived.

"Nothing complements an oven-hot pizza like an ice-cold beer," said Zipporah Allen, CMO, Pizza Hut. "In addition to our extensive delivery network, many Pizza Hut restaurants are already licensed to serve and distribute beer, without third party services, additional fees, or extended wait times. Expanding the pilot program is a natural way for Pizza Hut to get our customers the perfect pizza and beer combo they're craving, delivered right to their doors."

Pizza Hut said it currently offers beer delivery at participating restaurants in Phoenix, Tucson, Glendale, Prescott, and Winslow in Arizona, along with participating restaurants in Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Riverside, Sacramento, Santa Barbara and Santa Clara in California. Pizza Hut will roll out beer delivery soon to additional locations, including Anaheim, Fresno, Huntington Beach and Redding later this month.