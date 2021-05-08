Police: 3 hurt in Florida mall shooting, suspects in custody

MIAMI (AP) — Authorities say a shooting at a South Florida mall has left three people injured and several suspects in custody.

The shooting Saturday afternoon also sent mall patrons running onto the street or hiding in stores as first responders arrived at the scene.

Police in Aventura, Florida says two groups of people had begun fighting just before the shooting erupted.

Police say three people were wounded and taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting at Aventura Mall.

Police said all patrons and employees were being escorted out of the area.

Police said several suspects were in custody and being questioned by detectives.