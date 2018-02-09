Nashville clerk charged with shooting suspected thief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Nashville gas station clerk has been charged with assault after shooting a suspected thief who allegedly tried to get away with beer, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. at the Kwik Sak gas station on Clarksville Pike in Bordeaux.

The clerk, Fawzy Hermina, told investigators the victim alluded to having a gun in his pocket as he tried to steal beer from the gas station. Hermina shot the man as he was running away, police said.

A crew from Scripps station WTVF in Nashville at the scene saw a case of Budweiser on the ground outside the store.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his thigh. He has since been released.

Police said Hermina has been charged with aggravated assault in the case. The shooting victim, whose name was not immediately known, was charged with misdemeanor theft.