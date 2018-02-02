Police department warns of Netflix phishing scam

The Grand Rapids, Michigan Police Department is warning its citizens of a possible email scam designed to trick Netflix customers into giving fraudsters their credit card numbers.

According to the department, an email has circulated claiming that a Netflix account has expired, and that the customer needs to update their billing information. But instead of clicking on a link that takes customers directly to Netflix's website, the link prompts people to give their billing information, which goes to a possible thief.

"If you encounter this email, or any email you believe to be fraudulent, close it out without opening the links," Grand Rapids Police said in a Facebook post. "If you would like to check the status of any account that you have online, we recommend that you go directly to the website and login as you normally would."

Netflix offers tips to customers to avoid getting scammed: