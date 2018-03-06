Light Snow
PHOENIX - Police have apprehended a suspect in Phoenix after a lengthy pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Phoenix police, the vehicle in the pursuit was part of an armed robbery investigation.
At one point during the pursuit, the suspect carjacked a woman in Tolleson, Arizona.
