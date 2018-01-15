Potato truck partially crushed after driving under train bridge in Milwaukee

Jay Sorgi
10:20 AM, Jan 15, 2018
37 mins ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A semi truck driving in Milwaukee was crushed under a particular train overpass Monday.

The truck pictured above was carrying 42,000 pounds of potatoes when the conductor attempted to drive underneath a train bridge on Monday morning in the Bay View neighborhood of Milwaukee.

Witnesses on scene said that the maximum height sign on the overpass was not visible far away due to the snow.

The truck is 13' 6".

There was no initial word about anyone being hurt.

