Powerball jackpot spikes to nearly $400M; Mega Millions jackpot at $306M

What is the Powerball Lottery? Who can play? And how much can you actually win?
SAN LORENZO, CA - JANUARY 13: A customer holds a handful of Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors on January 13, 2016 in San Lorenzo, California. Dozens of people lined up outside of Kavanagh Liquors, a store that has had several multi-million dollar winners, to -purchase Powerball tickets in hopes of winning the estimated record-breaking $1.5 billion dollar jackpot. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
The nation's two largest lottery jackpots are creeping up after drawings on Tuesday and Wednesday did not yield a winner in the Mega Millions jackpot or the Powerball jackpot.
No one won the Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday, and so the jackpot will spike to $384 million for Saturday night's drawing. The cashout prize is $239.7 million.
Wednesday's numbers were 3, 9, 16, 56, 60 and the Powerball was 3.
The Mega Millions jackpot, meanwhile, did not have a winner on Tuesday and so Friday's jackpot is $306 million.
Mega Millions and Powerball tickets cost $2 each.
The Powerball is drawn at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Wednesdays and Saturdays. The Mega Millions is drawn at 11 p.m. Eastern Tuesdays and Fridays.
