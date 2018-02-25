Thirteen injured during riot at Arizona correctional center

TUCSON, Ariz. - Prisoners are rioting at the Red Rock Correctional Center, according to the Eloy, Arizona Police Department.

Jonathan Burns, Director of Public Affairs for CoreCivic Inc. - the company that operates and manages the facility, said an inmate on inmate disturbance started around 8:35 a.m. Sunday morning.

Burns said Sunday afternoon, all inmates and staff are accounted for and the facility has been secured.

"Facility management, the Arizona Department of Corrections staff, and local law enforcement are reviewing and investigating the incident and conducting welfare checks on all offenders housed at the facility," Burns said in an email.

He said 12 inmates were taken to medical facilities outside the center with non-life-threatening injuries. One staff member was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

The Eloy Police Department posted the following statement on its Facebook page: