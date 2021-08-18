Watch
Rapper says record labels should hire psychologists

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
Singer Iggy Azalea participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss her new album "Surviving the Summer" at AOL Studios on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Iggy Azalea
Posted at 6:41 PM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 18:41:24-04

Rappy Iggy Azalea is the latest celebrity to speak out about mental health.

In a series of tweets, Azalea said she wished record labels "would all agree to make it mandatory to hire at least one psychologist."

Azalea went on to compare the music industry to the sports industry.

"Sports teams do it for their athletes, why not music labels?" Azalea asked.

Izalea is not the first celebrity to address mental health concerns. Professional tennis player Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open and Wimbledon after dealing with mental health issues.

Gymnast Simone Biles also spoke about mental health during the Olympics. She was forced to pull out of numerous events after suffering from a condition that doesn't allow the mind and body to be in sync.

