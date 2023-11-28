Raspberry crème-filled cookies recalled, may contain hazelnut

(WXMI) — Wine Country Gift Baskets has recalled its Acorn Baking Company brand of raspberry crème-filled cookies due to undeclared hazelnut, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told some packages were found to contain their hazelnut crème-filled cookies.

The FDA says the recall affects products shipped in gift baskets between Aug. 29 and Nov. 21.

No complaints, illnesses or injuries were reported.

Consumers with hazelnut allergies are urged to check the affected products for hazelnut cookies and refrain from eating them if they are there.

If gift baskets were sent as gifts, please inform recipients of the potential presence of hazelnut cookies.

The recall affects the following gift baskets and associated lot codes:

U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Those with questions are instructed to call customer service at 866-712-5910.

