Remnants of collapsed FIU bridge removed, designs for new bridge underway

Construction at Florida International University started Monday to demolish the remnants of the bridge that collapsed and killed six people, and injured several others.

On March 15, 2018, the bridge at Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 109th Avenue came crashing down.

"I was a little bit scared because I was coming for freshman year, so I was pretty scared. I was like, wow, things are falling," said student Kelley Aviles.

According to a press release from the Florida Department of Transportation, removing the remnants will allow for a survey of the land so a new bridge can be built.

FDOT says during construction on the FIU campus side, one outside eastbound lane on SW 8th street approaching 109th avenue will be closed Monday through Friday from 9 am to 3:30 pm.

Students who’ve been walking across the busy 8th street say the new bridge would make it easier and safer to get to class.

"I think it’ll be very helpful because even crossing the street takes a lot of time, and cars sometimes don’t even care. Even when I'm crossing the street, cars still come," said Shayanne Boulet.

"Traffic is really bad, and sometimes we have 20 seconds to cross, you have to run to class, you’ll miss it, and then you have to wait 20 minutes [for the next light]," said Aviles.

FDOT, FIU, and the City of Sweetwater are designing the new bridge. Construction is expected to start in 2023.

Melissa Marrero at WSFL first reported this story.