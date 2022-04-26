Rep. Madison Cawthorn cited for possessing gun at airport

Rep. Madison Cawthorn was cited at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport for being in possession of a gun.

Police said the firearm was found inside one of Cawthorn's bags.

“Mr. Cawthorn stated that the firearm was his and he was cooperative with the CMPD officers,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) said in a statement.

Police said it's illegal for a person to carry a "dangerous weapon" on city property in Charlotte.

Police took possession of the weapon and released Cawthorn with a citation, which they said is normal procedure.

This is not the first time Cawthorn has been caught with a gun at an airport. WCNC in Charlotte reports the congressman was stopped at Asheville Regional Airport in February 2021 when a loaded gun was found in his bag.

Cawthorn has not commented on the latest incident.