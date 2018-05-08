Reports: Explosions heard near Syrian capital, hours after Trump rips up Iran agreement

Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported on Tuesday that explosions were heard south of the Syrian capital of Damascus as tensions appear to be heating in the Middle East.

Syrian state TV reported that Syria downed two Israeli missiles over Syria late Tuesday. This news comes as the US State Department warned of possible attacks on the Israeli settlement of Golan Heights. The US State Department issued a travel alert on Tuesday as President Donald Trump announced the US no longer is part of the Iran nuclear agreement.

Haaretz reported that the Israeli army said it believes Iran is planning to carry out an imminent strike from Syria.

While the United States' European allies fiercely opposed the US walking away from the Iran deal, Israel applauded Trump's decision.