Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Residents clear trees, assess damage from deadly southern storms

Severe Weather Georgia
Lewis Levine/AP
Damage is seen at a house on South Main Street in Pembroke, Ga., 30 miles from Savannah, after a storm passed through the city, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Lewis Levine)
Severe Weather Georgia
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 12:26:46-04

PEMBROKE, Ga. (AP) — Weather forecasters planned to survey damage from several possible tornadoes in Georgia and South Carolina, but said that effort could be interrupted by the potential for more storms Wednesday.

Tuesday's storms killed at least one person in Texas.

"Great guy. He was a cowboy and anytime you needed help he would help you," said Gary Richey of Whitehouse, Texas. "He was the best neighbor you could ask for. We'll miss him."

Officials said another person was killed in Georgia after a tornado and severe weather swept across the state.

The national Storm Prediction Center says several tornadoes are expected across a large part of the South on Wednesday.

The severe weather has hampered efforts for golfers to prepare for The Masters in Augusta, Georgia. There's hope that the worst will be over by the time the tournament begins on Thursday.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!