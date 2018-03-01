Light Snow
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 14: Actor Robert Downey Jr. speaks at Marvel Studios "Iron Man 3" panel during Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on July 14, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Good news, Marvel fans: The next Avengers movie is hitting theaters a week early.
Marvel Studios announced Thursday afternoon that it was moving up the release date of Avengers: Infinity War from May 4 to April 27 — with the help of Ironman himself, Robert Downey Jr.
In an exchange on Twitter, Downey appeared to "convince" the studio to release the new superhero flick a week early.
On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th? pic.twitter.com/72jYKj2ODG
Any chance I could see it earlier?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
Any chance I could see it earlier?
Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th?— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
Anything for you, Mr. Stark! How’s April 27th?
Great. With friends?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
Great. With friends?
You mean these friends? @ChrisEvans @ChadwickBoseman @DanaiGurira @MarkRuffalo @DonCheadle @AnthonyMackie pic.twitter.com/8tKw3ziSVB— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
You mean these friends? @ChrisEvans @ChadwickBoseman @DanaiGurira @MarkRuffalo @DonCheadle @AnthonyMackie pic.twitter.com/8tKw3ziSVB
The entire world?— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) March 1, 2018
The entire world?
That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.
Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 1, 2018
That’s a FANTASTIC idea! Done.
Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th. pic.twitter.com/n5JhJWpnqc
Avengers: Infinity War will be the third Avengers film and be the 18th movie set in the current Marvel extended universe.
Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.