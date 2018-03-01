Robert Downey Jr. 'convinces' Marvel to move up 'Avengers: Infinity War' release to April 27

Alex Hider
4:19 PM, Mar 1, 2018
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 14: Actor Robert Downey Jr. speaks at Marvel Studios "Iron Man 3" panel during Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on July 14, 2012 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Kevin Winter
Good news, Marvel fans: The next Avengers movie is hitting theaters a week early.

Marvel Studios announced Thursday afternoon that it was moving up the release date of Avengers: Infinity War from May 4 to April 27 — with the help of Ironman himself, Robert Downey Jr.

In an exchange on Twitter, Downey appeared to "convince" the studio to release the new superhero flick a week early.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Avengers: Infinity War will be the third Avengers film and be the 18th movie set in the current Marvel extended universe.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk.

