Rumors confirmed: Taco Bell debuts $1 Nacho Fries

Mary Stringini
9:49 AM, Jan 25, 2018
52 mins ago
Taco Bell
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Taco Bell has added Nacho Fries to the menu for just $1... That's right, your fourth meal just got a whole lot better. 

The crispy fries will be covered in bold Mexican seasoning and served with a dippable side of warm Nacho Cheese. 

Florida man arrested for DUI after mistaking bank drive-thru for Taco Bell

Nacho Fries will be available a la carte for a limited time. The fries will also be served Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with beloved Taco Bell add-ons, including beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream. Bonus features will include a $5 box with fries, a Doritos Locos Taco, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Medium Drink, according to their website. 

Taco Bell's Nacho Fries will be available nationwide beginning Thursday, January 25.

Mary Stringini is a digital reporter for ABC Action News. Follow her on Twitter @MaryWFTS.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top